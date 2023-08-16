4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Discover the ultimate rural lifestyle property on the outskirts of Moree.
Here you will find a modern family home with a huge established garden and a 12m saltwater pool nestled on the banks of the Gwydir River.
The home was built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, and two bathrooms, all with an abundance of storage plus a north-facing kitchen, a huge main lounge room, and a sunroom. There are high-quality fixtures throughout.
The home overlooks the rear entertaining area and 12m pool and is surrounded by established and immaculate gardens.
This is a productive lifestyle block with a high-quality home and so many extras including a double garage.
There is also a large 30m x 20m machinery shed and on-farm gravel pit.
The majority of the farm is used for cropping and is a productive farming block.
The property is 6km north of Moree, about a five-minute drive from town.
Call Sandy Bailey for your inspection.
