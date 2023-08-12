Moree rediscovered their best form when it mattered most, reversing an indifferent first-half performance to blow away Kootingal-Moonbi 42-20 in the preliminary final at Boughton Oval.
In front of a passionate home crowd, the minor premiers recaptured the form that resulted in them being unstoppable for most of the season, while perhaps exorcising the demons from their 40-10 major semi-final loss to North Tamworth at this ground a week ago.
With one hurdle cleared, the Boars - who returned to Group 4 in 2020 after a long absence - are now faced with the Mount Everest of New England sporting challenges: beating the Bears in a grand final at Jack Woolaston Oval.
While the Boars will attempt to win their first Group 4 premiership since 2002, and their fifth overall, the Bears will be chasing a record-extending eighth consecutive title on Saturday, August 19.
Addressing his charges in the middle of Boughton Oval post-match, Moree captain-coach Mick Watton - one of the side's best against Kooty - said he was "super, super proud to be a Moree Boar".
He said there was a moment when his players were "asked to dig deep". "And you dug deep," he said.
"And you found that semi-final football, and I know you have got it all in you. So, well done."
For Kootingal-Moonbi, the wait for a debut first-grade title continues. The Roosters were the dominate side in the first half, as the Boars spluttered while desperately trying to rediscover their mojo.
After tries to hooker Kurt Hartmann, who burrowed over from dummy half, prop Chris Vidler, who smashed a hole in the defence, and centre Liam Hatch, who carved up the right-edge defence, Kooty lead 14-0 after 30 minutes.
In between the Vidler and Hatch tries, Moree centre Will Baker was sin binned.
But when Moree winger James Duncan won the race to a Watton grubber just before the break, and fullback Adrian Smith converted from touch, the Boars received a boost they did not squander.
Down 14-6 at half-time, the home side crossed three minute into the second half when Kooty failed to defuse a bomb and Smith pounced, reached out to score and then converted: 14-12 Roosters.
A short time later, Moree five-eighth Jamie Sampson skilfully released second-rower Brent McDonald, who ran an excellent hard line inside Kooty's 20 metre zone. Smith converted and the Boars led for the first time: 18-14.
McDonald, a Boars juniors, was a standout.
As was Moree winger Jake Tighe - who bagged a double, en route to a hat-trick, after McDonald supplied him with a lovely ball on the right edge.
Moree's veteran lock Brenton Cochrane, who reversed a decision to retire this year, lay the foundation for the try with typically lively lead-up work.
Moree were really cooking now. And when Sampson scooped up a loose ball inside Kooty's 20m zone, found Tighe with a sweet inside ball and Smith converted from touch (of course he did), the Boars led 30-14.
The knockout blow was delivered in the 71st minute: centre Joe Wade penetrated the Roosters' left-edge defence after Watton sent him on his way.
Watton praised the Boars' reserve-graders after their 64-10 preliminary final defeat of the Magpies in the curtain raiser on Saturday, then told his men to "soak up" and "enjoy" grand final week.
"But make sure the preparation's just spot on," he added.
It will need to be.
