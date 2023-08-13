A GRAVE in Moree cemetery marks the final resting place of a Kamilaroi king.
Jack Stacey fought for his country and died a labourer.
He was one of the few Indigenous soldiers to take part in the Charge of Beersheba, a World War I offensive that eventually led to the recapture of Jerusalem 126 years ago.
The ignorance of Stacey's heroic actions is now partly rectified by a granite monument, about a five-minute drive from Stacey's grave, in Balo Street, Moree.
On Saturday, August 12, people from across the district gathered at the unveiling of the monument, which stands as a testament to the bravery, sacrifice and resilience of those who served during the Great War, including the likes of Jack Stacey.
The monument is a reminder of the immense human cost of conflict and the importance of peace. Its unveiling was organised by Moree Plains Shire Council and the RSL Moree sub-branch.
People gathered at the Memorial Hall Precinct before crossing the street and reflecting on the heavy toll of World War I as the monument's unveiling took place.
Residents now have a place to reflect on those grim years between 1914 and 1918, when the world was in turmoil.
Jack Stacey was born in 1897, the grandson of Charlie "King" Cubby and Lucy Ann.
He had rights within the Gamilaraay nation to being king.
But less than a year after marrying Ruby Duncan in Moree in 1916, Stacey left his land and family to enlist with the Australian Imperial Force at Narrabri.
He sailed aboard the RMS Karmala, disembarking in the Suez and joining 12th Light Horse Regiment.
After service Stacey returned home, to Moree.
The couple had two children, but the malaria attacks that led to Stacey's discharge from the AIF in 1919 plagued him throughout his life.
In 1930 he is recorded as working as a labourer in and around Moree. He died in December, 1956. He is buried in the Aboriginal Church of England section at Moree cemetery. His wife, who lived until 1975, died at Ryde.
ABOUT the same time Jack Stacey enlisted with the Australian Imperial Force in 1916, station hand Walter McNamara also heeded the call to action.
At the time, March 1916, McNamara was two years younger than Stacey. But both served in the Light Horse Regiment in the Middle East and both contracted malaria while in service.
Remarkably, Stacey and McNamara returned to Australia within weeks of each other, in 1919, after being discharged from the army.
Walter McNamara was born in 1896 at Pallamallawa, about 30 kilometres east of Moree.
Tall for his age (he stood at 1.8 metres) he was the second eldest of 12 children.
He enlisted at Narrabri, joining the 1st Light Horse Regiment, 27th Reinforcements.
McNamara, along with the rest of his regiment, set sail for overseas duty from Sydney in May 1917.
It is not unlikely he may have known Jack Stacey, since McNamara also disembarked at Suez the following month.
As with Stacey, McNamara was awarded the Victory Medal for service to his country and empire; he was promoted through the ranks, initially as trooper and later as corporal. Both Moree men were hospitalised while overseas for bouts of malaria.
While in the field, McNamara and his mates were responsible for the capture of 19 Turkish officers and four German officers, along with a store of enemy supplies.
Military medals were awarded to some members of the 1st Light Horse Regiment, although it is uncertain whether McNamara was among them.
After the war, McNamara married Annie Louise Alexander, at North Sydney in 1922.
They had three sons and eventually returned to Pallamallawa, where McNamara became a station manager.
Two of their sons enlisted in World War II; a cousin was killed in the Pacific Islands when an American Submarine torpedoed the ship he was on.
Walter outlived Stacey, dying in Moree in 1969; Annie died in 1983.
Along with Stacey, they are buried at Moree Cemetery.
