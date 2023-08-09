The Moree Boomerangs scraped into the top tier of the Group 19 finals and they're not stopping there.
In beating Bingara 52-40 in the last round of the regular season to qualify for the top four, they booked a spot in the do-or-die minor semi-final against the Inverell Hawks at Varley Oval.
Then competition took a weekend off but it all begins again this weekend with the semi-finals.
For Boomerangs coach Jason Munro, "the last month has been basically semi-final football" after a mid-season slump threatened their finals hopes.
But he believes the Boomerangs will have to go up another gear if they want to keep their run going.
"We toned it [ill-discipline] down a lot but as I keep saying to them, there is still room for improvement," Munro said.
"We just need to turn up in the right frame of mind on game day.
"It is basically put up or shut up now."
The last time the Boomerangs and the Hawks met in round 13, the Boomerangs gave up a 28-12 lead at half-time to lose 38-32.
Munro does not want a repeat of that effort.
"Half-time broke the momentum a bit, we came back out at half-time and Inverell clawed their way back and beat us," he said.
"We just have got to match Inverell in everything they do, and be that little bit better across the park.
"Including their enthusiasm, and discipline on the ball and off the ball."
Munro has faith his team can turn it on and put on a big performance.
"They have got the ability," he said.
"When they're on, and they have proven in the past, they are pretty to watch. They are unstoppable. But we can't do it in patches."
The Boomerangs will field a similar team to the one which scored the win over Bingara.
"We only had 17 players that day against Bingara so it was a pretty good effort," Munro said.
"We came through unscathed."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.