Our Moree community loves a party, and even more so when it's for a good cause.
One of the town's most valuable, and beloved organisations, Gwydir Industries, is renowned for the significant service it provides Moree - plus its legendary fundraising events.
And the wait is now over, with the community encouraged to doll up and dance the night away at 'An Evening Under the Stars' to be held on Friday, August 25 from 6pm at the Moree Town and Country Club.
Gwydir Industries provides a valuable opportunity for those living with a disability to make a meaningful contribution to the community through regular employment.
It also provides peace of mind, and respite, for their loved ones.
For local business owner Bill Crawford, Gwydir Industries has been a ray of sunshine for their family, and son Ollie.
Ollie started at Gwydir Industries when he was 17-years-old, and has worked there three days a week ever since.
"Gwydir Industries has been a blessing for Ollie and our family, having Ollie belong to a workplace and have a genuine purpose every day doing work in the community," Bill said.
"The cardboard and cotton plastic recycling is a valuable industry for Moree, as well as the timber pegs they produce, and this is a business the whole community can be proud of."
Bill explained that Gwydir Industries visit his Crawford Construction sheds each month, collecting all the cardboard for recycling, which gives his team the opportunity to see Ollie and the other Gwydir Industry workers, and have a bit of a chat and a laugh together.
Gwydir Industries also makes trophies and engraving for Moree's local sporting clubs, and Bill smiles that Ollie still has a few trophies at home from his sporting days.
"Gwydir Industries also provide a myriad of other services such as cake decorating, dog kennels, and meals on wheels," he said.
"It's such as fun and happy place for Ollie to work - they work hard but there's also a lot of laughter and joking around.
"We love the fact that Ollie is a part of Gwydir Industries, it has made his life better, and ours too," he said.
'An Evening Under the Stars' will include entertainment by The String Angels and Jac and the Beanstalks, plus a live auction - with auction items live from August 21 and online bids welcome through https://moreerealestate.bidsonline.com.au.
Tickets to 'An Evening Under the Stars' are currently available for purchase through www.trybooking.com/CJNYP.
All funds raised go towards the longevity of Moree's iconic Gwydir Industries within the community.
