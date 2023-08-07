MORE than 14,000 feral pigs have been shot across Moree Plains Shire in the past seven months.
The plague has left farmers scrambling to protect crops and livestock, according to Moree farmer and shire councillor Greg Smith.
"Feral goats and pigs are particularly bad after two wet seasons," Cr Smith said.
"I just went up this morning and shot 25 goats, driving around in my ute.
"The pigs come out at night, so there'll be more shooting then."
To help in the fight to eradicate the pest plague, the Local Land Services organised a free pesticide training course in the services' office in Balo Street on Wednesday, August 9.
Experts will show how to use vertebrate pesticide products on their land and, in a separate course, canid pest ejector training for landholders wanting to control wild dogs and foxes.
Cr Smith says he's never seen such numbers of feral pigs around his 2500-hectare property Coffin Hill, east of Gurley, where he grows mainly grain, dry cotton and cattle.
"There'd be 30 to 50 pigs in a mob," he said.
"Two pigs can turn into 100 pigs in 12 months."
Feral goats are in plague proportions in the east and south east of Moree Shire.
Shooting was about the most effective way to eradicate the feral pigs, which are notoriously hard to poison.
"They don't always take grain and they're hard to poison when you have livestock," Cr Smith said.
Feral pigs are particularly problematic for the shire's farmers because they spread invasive plants, damage crops and livestock and carry diseases.
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said in June aerial shooting over the past year saw 80 per cent more pigs culled than the year before, and authorities have distributed 74 tonnes of baits to landholders, but the numbers continue to grow particularly on public land.
"It's clear the pig numbers are growing out of control now and we need a drastic and sustained increase in resources for everyone involved to get on top of the problem once and for all," Mr Martin said.
For those unable to attend the services' workshops on August 9, more are scheduled later in the year in Gunnedah (October 11) and Walgett (November 15).
