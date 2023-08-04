A COMMUNITY group is set for a major funding boost from one of the region's premier black tie events.
The Young Aggies group in Moree are looking to partner with a local club or group for its annual Gold Rush Ball.
The ball serves as a pre-harvest celebration and a networking opportunity for young people in the region.
READ ALSO:
Community groups, sporting clubs, cultural clubs, non-for-profit associations and any volunteer-run organisations are eligible to apply.
"This year we're channelling the success of the Gold Rush Ball directly back into the grassroots of the Moree region," Young Aggies secretary Angie Molyneaux said.
"We just want to appeal to as many groups as possible and give everyone a chance to apply."
The Gold Rush Ball is the Young Aggies' major fundraising event.
Last year they raised $65,000 with the money split between the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Young Aggies Moree Rural Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship fund serves to support tertiary agriculture students to complete work experience in Moree, in line with the group's objective to attract and retain young talent in the region to support the future growth of local businesses and community.
"We had quite an array of people turn up at the ball last year," Ms Molyneaux said
"They came from down in Victoria all the way up to the top end of Queensland."
The guest speaker has been confirmed this year with Oli Le Lievre taking centre stage.
He is the founder of the Humans of Agriculture group which started in 2019.
The platform was created to allow people's stories to be shared that connect, engage and inspire people within and towards agriculture.
Through the use of podcasts and interviews, he is able to showcase faces, stories and experiences of those behind the food and fibre system; shifting the stigma around traditional ideas of people in Agriculture.
"He is a big advocate for the industry," Ms Molyneaux said.
"He's really good at sharing stories on his podcast and explaining how and why people are doing things."
Expressions of Interest to be the beneficiary group close on August 31.
Tickets for the ball can be purchased from the Young Aggies website. It will be held on September 23.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.