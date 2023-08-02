How much should you really shampoo your hair?

How often to shampoo your hair really boils down to hair type. Picture Shutterstock

Random advice on how often to shampoo your hair has been one of the classic old-wives tales of our generation, along with chocolate being good for you and putting an onion under your bed to stop colds and flu.



When it comes to how often to wash those locks, we've heard it all, from daily all the way down to the "no-poo" method (aka never). So what's the real story here?



What does science say? The answer to that is, well, it's complicated, and it really boils down to hair type. There are 7 main hair types to consider when planning a shampoo routine, so in this article, we'll include all of them, read on to find the best fit for you.

Normal hair

Congratulations, you've hit the jackpot and you have stock-standard hair - not too oily, and not too dry. Now, what do you do with it? Well, the best advice we have is that you should shampoo it every 2-3 days. This will keep it in optimal conditions, without the risk of drying it out.



Now obviously if you are blessed with being pooped on by a bird and any other such nonsense, you're going to want to wash it sooner than that, but as a general rule, limiting your shampooing to this schedule will prevent you from accidentally stripping oils that keep your mane healthy.

Oily hair

I used to work at a fish and chip shop. If you believed my hair, you'd think I still worked there. If you're like me and have hair that you could turn a tissue clear with, don't worry, I got you. Oily hair is a menace because it just loves to accumulate sebum - a natural oil that's aimed at keeping your skin moisturised and protected.



While this can be great news for youthful-looking skin, it's not so much fun up top. It's recommended to wash oily hair about once every two days or to get really good at slicked back up-dos and using dry shampoo if you get stuck without a shower nearby.



The best shampoo for oily hair in Australia is probably something along the lines of a Salon trusted brand such as Paul Mitchell or Care Balance. The main thing is to find a middle ground between being a greaseball and irritating your scalp by overwashing.

Dry hair

For those of you with dry hair, you might be lucky enough to go a little longer between washes. The best course of action with most hair is to wash it as infrequently as possible, so if you're team dry, you might even get away with shampooing only a couple of times per week.



Bully to you, now you've got time for the more important things in life, like one more episode of your favourite show, or a fancier breakfast before you head off to work. You lucky ducks. Just make sure that you pick a conditioner that's heavy on the nourishment side of things.

Combination hair

You've heard of combination fried rice, now get ready for combination hair. So, what even is combination hair, and how do I know if I've got it? Well, combination hair is hair that gets a bit oily, and a bit dry. Most likely, you'll get oily roots and dry ends if you have this type.



Combination hair-havers will want to shampoo every 2-3 days, but pay specific attention to only shampooing the roots of your hair where possible, and being especially careful about only applying conditioners to the end of their hair.

Curly or textured hair

Curly hair tends to be thick and on the dryer side. This is generally the hair type you think of when the "no-poo" method is mentioned, but it doesn't actually mean no shampooing at all. The "no-poo", or "curly hair method" is all about suds, lather, and how to avoid them.



Rather than skipping the shampoo altogether, opt for washing your hair a couple of times per week with an SLS-free formula that is gentle on your tresses. Curly hair makes it harder for oils to travel down the hair shaft too, so following up with a leave-in conditioner for your ends can make a world of difference.

Fine hair

Fine hair is frustrating at times (especially if it gets oily) because it can quickly look quite limp. The bonus here is that you probably don't take too long to comb out your hair or get a full salon dye job. Because it can get weighed down so easily, opt to shampoo your fine hair every couple of days, to avoid oily build-up.

Colour treated hair

The final boss of hair types just arrived, and it's colour-treated hair. If this is your category, you are probably not a stranger to brittle ends with a bit of dryness - especially if there was bleach involved!



To protect your colour-treated hair from a fate worse than being stuck in a lift (and to prevent it from fading), you're going to want to use a sulphate-free shampoo every 2-3 days to preserve it to its best potential. Keep an eye on how often you use heat styling tools too, as this can create further brittleness and colour fading.