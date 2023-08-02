Moree & District Historical Society members have received a literal lift, thanks to a $178,670 state government grant which was used to replace the condemned main staircase at its museum headquarters and install a new access elevator.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall inspected the works, at the heritage-listed former Lands Department building, alongside Historical Society members in late July.
He said the funding was secured under the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund and had helped restore one of Moree's oldest and most celebrating buildings.
READ ALSO:
The 130-year-old Frome Street building is the headquarters for the Historical Society, after it was bought off the government by Moree Plains Shire Council for $1 in 2018.
Mr Marshall said the new lift installed provides access to the Moree Plains Museum for all visitors, regardless of mobility, and includes emergency gurney access.
"Members and volunteers lent their hand to help with the rebuilding of the condemned staircase at the front of the building, due to difficulties sourcing builders. This will be completed in the next few weeks," he said.
"The final part of the project involves a concrete path from the front gate and around the lift, which will also be completed shortly.
"The Historical Society members have done a terrific job with these projects and will soon have a museum they and the community can be proud of, located in a building which is one of Moree's historical treasures."
Grants Officer and Researcher Michael McNamara said Society members were thrilled to receive the State Government funding.
"The Society would like to thank the former NSW Government for supplying the funds to install the lift and to refurbish the stairs," Mr McNamara said.
"Without these types of grants the work that is required to keep the old buildings around for a longer period of the enjoyment of everyone would be beyond the scope of many historical societies.
"The project means that all members of the Society and the general public can have access to the first floor where the museum is going to be opened.
"We have some members that have never been upstairs due to the problem with accessibility.
"It will also mean that we should be able to attract more members to help run the museum as they will not have to climb the stairs to access the building."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.