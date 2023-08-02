Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Moree & District Historical Society replaces staircase with elevator

By Newsroom
August 3 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree & District Historical Society Member Steven Richie, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Grants Officer and Researcher Michael McNamara celebrate the installation of a new lift at the museum. Picture supplied
Moree & District Historical Society Member Steven Richie, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Grants Officer and Researcher Michael McNamara celebrate the installation of a new lift at the museum. Picture supplied

Moree & District Historical Society members have received a literal lift, thanks to a $178,670 state government grant which was used to replace the condemned main staircase at its museum headquarters and install a new access elevator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.