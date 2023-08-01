NORTH Tamworth Bears earned a WEG Tooheys Major Semi Final berth against Moree Boars when they beat the Boars 52-30 in their final round clash at Boughton Oval, Moree on Saturday.
It confirmed the Bears spot in this Saturday's major semi against the Boars with Kootingal to host Sunday's Minor Semi-Final at Kootingal Recreation reserve depending on the outcome of today's final game at Werris Creek.
For the Bears it was big win and coach Paul Boyce hopes his side can repeat that effort this Saturday.
"I was happy with the win," he told Group 4 Media after the game.
"Not happy with letting them score 32 points though."
Boyce said the second half of the season has been "impressive" for the Bears.
"We've won seven from seven so far."
Boyce said his side has to improve its defence after the Bears gave up "back to back sets piggy-backing the Boars up the field.
"We can't do that again."
Boyce thought centre Livinai Tuicackau was outstanding.
"Brock (Wadwell) was good too, scored a great chip and chase try at a crucial time for us just when Moree were coming back into it.
Boyce said the Bears have finished the home and away season well.
"We've got an opportunity now to come back and play for a Grand Final," he said.
Moree captain-coach Michael Watton was disappointed with the loss but still thought it a good effort with a number of players still missing.
"Not a bad effort," he told G4 Media.
"I'm not disappointed, the real game is next week.
"We were pretty disappointing in some areas today, could have been better but there were some good efforts and we are where we want to be.
"The first 15 minutes was poor but that tough game was what we needed.
"We're ready to go."
He thought Marshall was great around the middle after staring for the Boars.
"Having Brenton back was a positive," he said of brilliant Brenton Cochrane.
"I'm not overly disappointed.
"We get all the boys back next week, that's a huge plus."
First Grade: NORTH TAMWORTH 50 (Misaele Vackacegu 2, Scott Blanch 2, Josh Schmiedel 2, Livinai Tuicackau, Ethan Collins, Brock Wadwell tries, Mitch Sheridan 6gls) d MOREE 32 (Jason Saunders, Joe Wade, William Baker, Marshall Barker, Brenton Cochrane, Richard Simpson tries, Adrian Smith 4gls).
Second Grade: MOREE 24 (Latrell Newman 2, Kenneth Sampson, Anthony Hancock tries, Wyatt Roberts 4gls) d NORTH TAMWORTH 16 (Flynn Bowyer, Hayden Cox, Ian Reid tries, Luke Fisher 2gls).
Ladies League Tag: NORTH TAMWORTH 44 (Bree-Anna Poetschka 3, Dhalara Knox 2, Tayla King, Steph Halpin, Mikayla Gross tries, Amy Barraclough 6 gls) d MOREE 4 (Codie Ryan try).
