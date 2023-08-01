Moree Champion
Group 4 rugby league: Moree Boars to take on the Bears

By Geoff Newling
Updated August 1 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:49pm
The Boars collect the Group 4 minor premiership. Picture Moree Boars Facebook
The Boars collect the Group 4 minor premiership. Picture Moree Boars Facebook

NORTH Tamworth Bears earned a WEG Tooheys Major Semi Final berth against Moree Boars when they beat the Boars 52-30 in their final round clash at Boughton Oval, Moree on Saturday.

