VITAL groups in the New England community will be eligible for funding to help flood-affected regions on their road to recovery.
Federal and state government have announced a $9.1 million grant program for community and non-government organisations.
The Flood Recovery Program funding will go to service providers and non-government organisations in the Western, Murrumbidgee, Far West and New England regions.
The grants are jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
$6.5 million will go to community and volunteer-based non-government organisations across the Western, Murrumbidgee, Far West and New England districts.
$1.5 million will be allocated for administration and local support, including on-the-ground flood support officers deployed on the ground to support grant recipients throughout the life of the grant.
$1.1 million will be available for applications from current NSW Department of Communities and Justice service providers.
One-off grants of up to $200,000 can be claimed with the most flood-affected areas prioritised.
A short-term Disaster Recovery Allowance was made available to people in the Moree Plains and Gwydir council areas after flooding in October and November, 2022.
Moree mayor Mark Johnson met with Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt in January.
Three councils were represented with Narrabri mayor Ron Campbell and Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey both attending.
Mr Watt announced the funding on July 25.
"We are providing support for local and non-government organisations as they help lift communities back on their feet after these disasters," he said.
"This funding is another way the Albanese and Minns Governments are investing in much-needed recovery services delivered through community-led social recovery programs across the state."
The grants will provide a range of support, including staffing costs to meet increased demand for help, operational costs, and funding to help people remain safe during recovery.
"While storms may last a few days, the recovery efforts can take several years, from rebuilding homes to re-establishing businesses," NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said.
"Once emergency services leave disaster-affected areas, community and non-government organisations play a crucial role in helping people recover and rebuild."
"It is important we support these on-the-ground organisations who assist NSW communities, and these grants will mean they can continue to provide vital services."
Information on how to apply is available at: www.dcj.nsw.gov.au/service-providers/grants/ngo-flood-recovery-program.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
