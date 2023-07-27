Moree Champion
Federal and state government have announced a $9.1 million flood recovery grant program for community and non-government organisations.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
July 28 2023 - 9:00am
VITAL groups in the New England community will be eligible for funding to help flood-affected regions on their road to recovery.

