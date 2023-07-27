FIRE crews have been active this week ahead of the upcoming danger period in the region.
It covers the Local Government Areas of Armidale, Uralla, Walcha, Glen Inness, Inverell and Tenterfield.
The Moree Rural Fire Brigade were called to an active grass fire near Myora Street along the Carnarvon Highway on July 25.
"Due to the difficulty of controlling the blaze, crews utilised back burning techniques in order to get the upper hand on the blaze," a spokesperson from the Moree Rural Fire Brigade said.
"Further resources from the Ashley Rural Fire Brigade were also called to assist.
"After some fantastic work by the crews, crews managed to fully contain the fire with successful back burning."
"Back burning is a highly effective method of controlling a fire.
"It is done by a controlled burn being put in front of the main fire, which stops the main fire once they meet.
"On behalf of our crews, we would like to thank all the local members of the community for their assistance with the blaze."
Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue NSW conducted a hazard reduction burn in New England on July 26, with another 40 planned across the state, ahead of what's expected to be a challenging fire season.
Twenty firefighters, including three FRNSW crews and three NSW Rural Fire Service crews, carried out the burn across 2.2 hectares of Mount Mutton at Uralla.
It was focused on an area with a high fuel load and surrounded by homes and critical telecommunications infrastructure.
"By conducting this hazard reduction burn, we have significantly decreased the fuel load in the area and therefore the potential fire risk to this community down the track," FRNSW Senior Firefighter Kyle Macorig said.
"Our firefighters are always looking for opportunities to boost our preparations for the bushfire season and will continue to ramp up these controlled burns over the months to come."
FRNSW currently has another 40 hazard reduction burns set down, with more to be planned as weather conditions allow.
Residents across the state are urged to make their own preparations heading into the official start of the bushfire season on October 1.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
