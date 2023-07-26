Lee Estens thanks all those who have supported the ADAMA and NAB Agribusiness Celebrity Charity Golf Days Advertising Feature

The NAB Agribusiness and Grove Juice team, along with celebrity guest Piper Duck, Australian Wallaroos and Waratahs captain (sitting) dressed as Lee Estens.

Through flood and drought, the ADAMA and NAB Agribusiness Celebrity Charity Golf Days have been a vibrant community event that has raised over $1.5m for Variety - the Children's Charity.

Lee Estens OAM has been at the wheel of the event for the last 21 years. This year was her last, and the most colourful yet, raising a record $100,000 for Variety.



"I have been so humbled by the generosity of so many people over the last 21 years. The golf day has been a great community event. It has not only supported so many children with special needs, but it also has been a really fun day." Lee said.

"Thank you to all the sponsors and supporters who have been involved over the years. From major sponsors to those who have bought auction items and raffle tickets, I thank you all.

"A really big thank you goes to Peter Weal and celebrities, especially cricketers Peter Taylor and Mark Taylor for their generous support."

Variety empowers Australian children who are sick, disadvantaged or have special needs.



Lee's motivation came from personal experience with the trauma of a sick child in a small country town after her son, Heath, was diagnosed with Leukaemia in 1984, which led Lee to want to give back.

"I remember sitting one night [in the hospital] and I made a promise to myself that if we ever got through this and Heath survived I would do something to make a difference to other families in similar situations," she said.



Lee Estens OAM with Basher of 10 years Sarah Young will revisit Uluru. Pictures Supplied

Here's to many more bashes to come - Lee Estens OAM

This isn't the end of the road for the golf day. Lee looks forward to seeing another charity follow the concept of the golf day.



Adventure is calling for Lee, and she is preparing for her 21st Variety Bash, and hopes more will follow,



Alongside co-driver Sarah Young, she will take a 10-day drive starting at Bathurst, travelling through Uluru and finishing in Geraldton, WA

