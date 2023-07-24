Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Moree-based Oscar Pearse has been elected to the NSW Farmers Board after attending its annual conference.

By Newsroom
July 24 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SIXTH generation mixed cropping farmer and beef producer from the North West region will take on a leadership role at state level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.