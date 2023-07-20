Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Two companies combine to bring world-first cotton farm project to the North West region

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
July 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The North West region build a world-first Good Earth Cotton farm. Picture supplied.
The North West region build a world-first Good Earth Cotton farm. Picture supplied.

A JOINT venture, which has been boosted by $35.8 million in state funding, will see the North West region build a world-first Good Earth Cotton farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.