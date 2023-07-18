A MAN has escaped a stint behind bars for a dangerous motorbike crash that left his pillion passenger with lasting injuries.
Martin Cutmore, aged 19, walked from Moree Local Court after being sentenced for the crash that critically injured a woman almost a year ago.
Cutmore was disqualified from driving any vehicle or bike on the road at the time, and had never held a licence when he caused the crash on the night of August 4, 2022.
The motorbike had also never been registered for use on a road, and had no lights, investigators discovered.
Cutmore appeared in court this month after admitting to charges of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH); rider and passenger both not wear helmets; using an unregistered motor vehicle on the road; and driving while disqualified - second or subsequent offence.
In sentencing, magistrate Catherine Samuels decided the offending was serious enough to warrant a jail term, but ultimately decided Cutmore could serve the term out in the community by way of an intensive corrections order (ICO).
As part of the two-year order, Cutmore must stay out of trouble, and not commit any offences; undergo drug and alcohol counselling; and must complete the traffic offenders' course, as well as be supervised by authorities.
He was convicted of all four offences, and fined $500. He also had his licence disqualified for two years from his sentencing.
Cutmore was riding a Suzuki motorbike at speed without a helmet, any lights, or indicators when he hit an oncoming car on the night of August 4, last year.
The impact of the crash projected both he and his female pillion passenger off the bike, injuring both of them.
The woman, who was then aged 19, was thrown about 10 metres, according to police, and was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
She was then transferred to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle and was placed in a coma for serious head injuries, as well as clavicle, rib, spine and facial fractures.
The Leader understands the woman has now been released from hospital and is receiving care for her injuries.
Cutmore lost control of the bike while he was riding west as the oncoming Holden ute went to turn. He collided with the passenger side door of the ute.
Both Cutmore and his pillion passenger were not wearing helmets at the time the collision occurred in Anne Street in Moree about 6.30pm.
The Holden driver was injured in the crash when broken glass was shattered over his face. He was treated in hospital for his injuries.
The Crash Investigation Unit from Tamworth was deployed to piece together the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The 19-year-old was then charged by police in February, after lengthy investigations into the collision.
