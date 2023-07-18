Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Martin Cutmore, 19, escapes jail for dangerous driving motorbike crash

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
July 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has escaped a stint behind bars for a dangerous motorbike crash that left his pillion passenger with lasting injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.