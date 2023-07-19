The Moree Boomerangs men kept their finals hopes alive with a big victory against the Tingha Tigers in round 12.
Last week, Boomerangs coach Jason Munro told the Champion "one more loss and I think that's our season" and they avoided that on Saturday.
But they still have a huge task in front of them with two huge games against two sides in finals contention coming up.
Despite coming away with a 54-32 victory against the Tigers, Munro believes "there's room for improvement".
"It is knockout football for us now on, the way that the draw is and the competition ladder is," he said.
"There's still a lot of little areas that we need to tidy up like just switching off at certain times during the game.
"We just have to be disciplined in that area.
"I think there was another 16 points in us on the weekend but at crucial times we turned the ball over."
But he was quick to credit Tingha who were belted 68-6 by the Boomerangs in round three.
"Not taking anything away from Tingha either, they put a good effort in," Munro said.
Games aside, it was a special day for the Boomerangs off-the-field.
They held their inaugural Ladies' Day with unique jerseys for the occasion as well as a special demonstration by the players on those women who are important to them.
"I asked the boys to nominate someone they could walk out on the field with because it was the first time in the history of the Boomerangs that we have done something like that," Munro said.
"It was all about honouring and remembering all the ladies that have helped and played a major role in our club - our grandmothers, our aunties - and all the women walked us out on the field.
"A few people commented on the strip, they liked it so hopefully we can do it again in the future."
The Boomerangs will now turn their attention to hosting the Inverell Hawks.
The last time they met in round eight, the Hawks got the win 44-26.
The result of the coming clash is crucial to the Boomerangs' chances of playing finals football.
"But we need to win our next two, we need to take momentum into the semis," Munro said.
"The only thing we can do is control our own destiny."
The only injury concern for the side is potentially Stan Smith.
This week's training will determine his availability.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
