Coroner releases findings into death of Moree's William 'John' Torrens

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:38pm, first published July 17 2023 - 5:30am
A CORONER has ruled it is "impossible" to accurately determine how or why a Moree man's remains were found along a riverbank after he disappeared from a nursing home.

