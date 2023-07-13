How to sell belongings you no longer want

It's never been easier to sell unwanted goods for cash online. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

There comes a time when you're suddenly struck by the number of things in your home that you neither need nor want. You don't have to be a hoarder to be confronted by this realisation.



The fact is that we buy certain things, use them for a while, and then for whatever reason tire of them. At that point we stick them somewhere out of sight where they remain until we suddenly happen upon them again, sometimes years after the fact.

What to do with these old items? Assuming they're still in good working order, why not sell them? Most of us can certainly use the extra cash. Thanks to the proliferation of websites and apps for this purpose, it's never been easier to unload unwanted goods for cash. Keep reading to learn how to go about doing so.

Selling online

Unsurprisingly, the internet has emerged as the most popular venue for selling used items. The most appropriate website or app depends on the type of goods you're selling.

In many cases, eBay will be your best option. As you're probably already aware, you can find all manner of new and used items for sale on eBay.

As a seller, you simply create an account, list your item (along with photos and a detailed description), and wait to see whether anyone makes a bid. You have a number of options available to you; for instance, you can set a minimum price under which you're not willing to sell.

If someone buys your item, the only thing left to do is box it up and find a cheap courier to ship it to its destination.

One thing to note about eBay is that if you're a brand new seller, people might be less inclined to buy from you because you haven't built up a reputation. Also, eBay may not make the funds available to you until the buyer confirms that the item has been received in good condition. And of course, eBay takes a healthy cut of the proceeds.

But eBay is just one of many options. Let's have a look at some others.

For electronics

Used electronic devices are hot items in the online marketplace. Common items include smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and audio systems. At the moment, the main websites for selling used electronics are Gazelle and Swappa.

Gazelle has been around since 2007. It's different from sites like eBay in that it buys used items and resells them to customers. You post your item and Gazelle quotes you a price. If you like the price, you ship your item to Gazelle. Then, assuming they're satisfied with the condition, they pay you via check or PayPal.

Swappa, like eBay, facilitates transactions between buyers and sellers. That means you sell directly to the customer. You'll need a PayPal account to receive your money. As with eBay, it's incumbent upon you to provide an honest, detailed product description, including any and all faults.

For furniture

Many people have begun to sell used furniture on Facebook Marketplace. It functions more or less the same as other online marketplaces and is fairly easy to use. Other popular options include Mercari and Etsy.

Depending on what you're selling-and how much-shipping could be an expensive proposition. If you're clearing out a commercial space, for instance, it may be necessary to get a freight quote.

With that said, let's not forget that traditional methods of selling furniture are still alive and well. Before trying to sell your used furniture online, why not hold a yard sale? It costs you nothing but a few hours of your time, and you don't have to pay any fees.

You might also consider an auction where you're more likely to get a good price on your goods.

Craigslist, although far less popular than it once was, remains a good option as well.

For books

Despite the extent to which our lives have become digital, there exists a large demand for used books. I, for one, purchase most of my books from secondhand book stores, both in person and online. If you want to make some extra money off your old books, bring them to your local used books shop or consider putting them up for sale on World of Books (aka Wob), AbeBooks, Amazon, or eBay.

Needless to say, only books that are in very good condition are likely to fetch any money.

For art

The best venue for selling art depends largely on its value. eBay has loads of art for sale, but determining the condition by looking at photos is very difficult. Therefore, eBay is appropriate for inexpensive works of art only. For serious stuff, head to an auction house.

Clothes

Clothes are a tricky thing to sell. Most of the time your best bet is to donate them to a local charity. But suppose you have some interesting things that you no longer wear but are nonetheless still fashionable, valuable, and in very good shape. In that case, you should try your hand at selling them.