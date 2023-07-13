ABOUT 2830 faulty smart meters have caused long delays in water usage payments across the Moree Plains shire.
Council has announced it is recommencing water usage billing, after delays to the rollout process which started in 2020.
It is offering interest free payment plans to anyone inconvenienced by the one off 12-month bill.
General Manager, Kelvin Tytherleigh said council had suspended the billing of customers while it rectified the water meter problems and recognised a bill for the 12-month period could cause some concern or hardship for certain ratepayers.
"Council wants all of our ratepayers to know we are ready to listen if they have concerns about the way their bills have been calculated, or if they simply need some extra time to pay them because they cover a longer than usual period of usage," Mr Tytherleigh said.
"Council acknowledges the 12-month bills may be an unexpected larger expense and even a financial strain for some households, so we're waiving all interest charges on the 2022/23 water usage notices until 30 June, 2024."
Mr Tytherleigh said ratepayers will receive their water notices in the mail over the coming weeks, with those who receive notices electronically having already been issued with them.
"Accompanying the water usage notices all ratepayers will receive a letter indicating the status of the new smart meter on their property and Council will once again resume sending out quarterly water usage notices from September 2023," Mr Tytherleigh said.
"These new meters will be a great tool for ratepayers to measure and understand their water usage so they can reduce water wastage and save money - but anyone who might encounter issues paying this one off 12-month bill, or who is otherwise experiencing financial hardship, should please contact Council so we can discuss how we can help."
Should ratepayers wish to know the status of their smart meter beforehand they are encouraged to head to council's website www.mpsc.nsw.gov.au where you can enter your assessment number (located on your bill) to determine the outcome of the smart water meter installed.
Any ratepayer seeking clarification are encouraged to contact Council (02)6757 3222 or email council@mpsc.nsw.gov.au
In 2020, Council looked into smart water meter technology as part of the long-term water security strategy for the region to modernise the ageing infrastructure in place and allow customers to monitor in real-time their water consumption.
Through an online portal, they can detect leaks and reduce consumption and encourage customers to better monitor their water use and promote efficient water use.
There were teething issues and unexpected challenges with the rollout with some commercial and residential water meters across the Shire needing replacement.
About 222 smart water meters in the Shire still need to be replaced.
