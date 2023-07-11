Moree Boomerangs coach Jason Munro didn't pull any punches when talking about his side's chances of making the Group 19 men's semi-finals.
"We can't afford another loss," he said.
"That's as simple as I can put it. We can't worry about other decisions going our way with other teams, we just have to concentrate on basically what we need to do right.
"One more loss and I think that's our season."
The Boomerangs' form has been patchy of late.
In round 11 they secured a 30-28 win over the bottom-placed Warialda Wombats, round 10 saw a 32-all draw with the Narwan Eels but before that they hadn't been in the winner's circle since round six.
The competition ladder is tight, and the Boomerangs are clinging on to fourth spot with 13 points.
The in-form Bingara Bullets, also with 13 points, sit in fifth with their points differential lower than the 'Rangs.
Behind the Bullets are Glen Innes and the 'Rangs' coming opponents in the Tingha Tigers on 10 points.
"I knew it was going to be congested but not like this," Munro said.
"Our semi-finals start this week, it is knock out football for us from here on in."
They have copped their "fair share" of injuries but Munro isn't using that as an excuse.
"We just have to go back to the basics," he said.
The Boomerangs haven't missed finals in more than a decade since their return to the Group 19 fold.
Munro has reminded his players about the importance of playing finals.
"I keep drumming into their heads about what their parents and grandparents did," he said.
"To be established and then be put into Group football. It is a pretty big effort and it is something I push for with the players."
In order to keep their trend going, their run will have to start this Saturday with a Ladies' Day clash against the Tigers.
The league tag side isn't in contention for finals but honouring the women who have been integral to the club on-and-off-the-field is far more important.
"We have a rich history of women that have been the the backbone of our football club for many years," Munro said.
"It is all about remembering them and paying respect to them."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
