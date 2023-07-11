A WOMAN has been accused of draining a business of more than $340,000 in a series of fraudulent transactions.
A 47-year-old woman is set to face court after she was charged with seven counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, and using false documents to obtain financial advantage across a three-year period.
Detectives attached to the New England Police District launched an investigation in October, following allegations a woman had made more than 200 fraudulent transactions.
The alleged fraud is said to have occurred between July 2019 and September 2022.
The 47-year-old was questioned as part of the investigation at Moree Police Station, at about 3:20pm, on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Police will allege the woman made more than 200 fraudulent transactions in the three-year period - adding up to more than $340,000.
The woman will front court in July.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
