Set your eyes on the Horton Valley

'St Elmo'
4 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR
Located in the highly fertile Horton Valley, St Elmo has a reputation for being in one of the reowned grazing areas in NSW.
Within striking distance of Moree, Narrabri and Bingara, St Elmo is still in the development stage.
The surrounding established neighbours are an excellent indicator of the potential of this block. With sheltered grazing valleys and high rainfall, the carrying capacity of this block is still an unknown quantity.
In recent times the owners have been running it as a merino breeding operation as well as a cattle breeding/fattening block.
At present the vendor, as purely a cattle enterprise sights St Elmo as a 180 - 200 breeder plus followers' operation.
In the past 80 ha (200 ac) has been farmed and planted down to oats but it is currently been allowed to revert back to native pasture.
St Elmo has fertile alluvial flats along the creeks rising to low grazing hills and then steeper timbered country to the back on the eastern boundary.
Soil types are predominately red to chocolate loams with some black alluvial, then rising to some gravelly ridges.
There are eight dams as well as semi-permanent holes along Campbell Creek and Dry Creek which are complimented by three permanent springs and bore. Rainwater is stored in six tanks on the homestead and surrounding sheds, totalling approx. 110,000L (24,000 gal) of capacity.
When it comes to improvements the St Elmo homestead is an four bedroom older-style weatherboard house and shearers quarters with a partly renovated two bedroom weatherboard.
Not far from the house if a 80'x 30' timber and gal machinery shed. The woolshed is three stand unequipped with a recently constructed skillion to store farm machinery, with 240 V power supplied. It includes a covered race, two sheep yards. There are also cattle yards. The property is then divided into eight paddocks with a large amount of internal fencing.
