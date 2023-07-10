Six career options for any recent law graduate

As a law graduate, you have many career options open to you, and it might be overwhelming to stick to a particular path.



Here are the ten most popular choices for recent Juris doctorate graduates, including traditional and non-traditional roles, to better understand the playing field.



Remember that all fields will require dedication and hard work, so make sure you pick something that aligns with your strengths and interests.

Join a law firm

Joining a law firm can be an advantageous career path for graduating law students, with the knowledge and expertise of experienced colleagues, you will quickly gain experience and knowledge.



Working in a law firm also presents excellent opportunities to build meaningful relationships with colleagues and clients alike, gaining valuable insight into different areas of law as well as potentially pioneering progressive legal solutions.



The powerful combination of having a structure of support and multiple members that you can rely on is great for those recent graduates.



Together, these elements make joining a law firm one of the most beneficial experiences you can have for personal and professional development in the field.

Work as a public defender

Working as a public defender can be a good career choice for those passionate about justice and helping others.



This role involves representing underprivileged clients without any compensation from the client and providing them with high-quality legal assistance. Public defenders must advocate for their clients in court proceedings and remain unbiased when discussing cases.



The individuals working in this field must be able to provide advice on the law that is relevant to the specific case of their client and become that beacon of support they need.



This can bring unique challenges due to the sensitive nature, but it can also bring great satisfaction knowing that you are helping ensure justice is being done for those who need it.

Become a prosecutor

Becoming a prosecutor can be a rather challenging choice that requires a level of authority to be exercised.



It requires a solid understanding of the law, strong analytical skills, and a deep dedication to justice. While most law graduates can apply for this role, it does require a specific type of demeanour and is not necessarily suitable for everyone.



Prosecutors typically complete extensive training before taking on individual cases, including education in methods and courtroom proceedings.



This education is essential because every decision made has real-world consequences, and the prosecutor will be at the forefront of ensuring that justice is served.



For those pursuing this path, education is just the beginning of their career, where every day is a new opportunity to provide justice.

Go into private practice

Going into private practice can be an exciting and rewarding opportunity for many professionals. It allows one to control their own business, income, and schedule.



In addition to the flexibility, there is also the potential to make a much larger profit than traditional job positions.



Taking on clients or pursuing further certifications are just a few ways practitioners can increase their value as they engage in entrepreneurship.



Though it may require some long hours and dedication, starting a private practice is an invaluable experience that can provide personal and professional growth.

Work for the government

Working for the government is a great way to help make a difference in your local community and beyond.



As a government employee, you're contributing to maintaining essential services available to people of all backgrounds and ensuring that laws and regulations are followed.



Public sector work gives you many professional opportunities and benefits, including job security, retirement pensions, vacation days, and generous health care packages.

There are many options

If you want to become a lawyer, you have many options available to you. You can join a law firm, work as a public defender, become a prosecutor, go into private practice, or even work for the government.



There are also many opportunities to teach law at a university.

