Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announces $25,000 grant for local heritage projects in Moree

Updated July 10 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 12:30pm
EFFORTS to preserve Moree's historic buildings have received a boost today with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announcing a $25,000 grant from the State Government for local heritage projects.

