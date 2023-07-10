EFFORTS to preserve Moree's historic buildings have received a boost today with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announcing a $25,000 grant from the State Government for local heritage projects.
Announcing the grant alongside Deputy Mayor Susannah Pearse, Mr Marshall said Moree Plains Shire Council had received the funding to continue its small heritage grants program and to subsidise the cost of an independent heritage advisor for the owners of local heritage buildings.
He said in the past the funds had assisted private owners of heritage-listed properties across Moree's CBD with restoration and maintenance costs.
"Over the last few years it has been fantastic to see exactly what this money can achieve," Mr Marshall said.
"In the last couple of years, funding allowed the owners of 171 Balo Street to repaint and update the building's faade, bringing it back to its former glory.
"Before that, the owners of the Balo 61 Café used similar support to restore the historic external features of their iconic corner blocks building.
"Looking after our heritage is everyone's responsibility and I commend Moree Plains Shire Council for the work it's doing in supporting property owners to preserve the town's identity."
Mr Marshall said protecting local heritage was an important step towards celebrating the region's history and maintaining a physical record of the past.
"People interested in accessing this funding to undertake work or engage the services of a heritage advisor should get in contact with Moree Plains Shire Council," he said.
