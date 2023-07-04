Australia's biggest mobile Animal Vet Truck passed through the New England region this week.
The free service for pet owners rolled into Moree on Tuesday and is part of the Animal Welfare League NSW.
It aims to target communities that may need access to these services due to financial constraints.
"The Animal Welfare League NSW is dedicated to ensuring every pet has the basic care of a health check, microchipping and vaccinations," chief executive Stephen Albin said.
"If a dog or cat is lost, then microchipping is the best way for a pet to be reunited with its owner, and it will also ease pressure on local council pounds.
"Vaccinations at the right time are fundamental to keeping a pet happy and free of serious diseases, and health checks are an excellent way to ensure pets remain healthy."
The purpose-built B-double trailer is over 25 metres long.
It has specially designed areas for animal surgeries, such as desexing, an isolation room, and over 35 recovery cages.
It also features equipment for blood work, fridges, a veterinary scale, extensive storage to hold veterinary supplies and more.
Established in 1958, the Animal Welfare League NSW is a leading animal welfare charity in NSW.
Consisting of 21 branches across the state, it has rehomed over 100,000 displaced companion animals.
They provide a full range of animal services, including a veterinary clinic, one the largest animal shelters in the State, an inspectorate to enforce animal cruelty laws and regulations.
