A TOURISM executive who helped bring national and state awards to the New England region has been recognised for her service.
Chief executive of Moree Tourism Tammy Elbourne has moved on after 23 years of service.
Tammy and her team at Moree Tourism have been avid supporters and ambassadors of the Moree Plains Shire, and this has been reflected in the multiple awards won.
They won bronze at the Australian Tourism Awards in 2013 and were finalists again in 2014 and 2015.
The Moree Visitor Information Centre received consecutive state awards and was put into the Hall of Fame during that time.
Moree mayor Mark Johnson presented Ms Elbourne with flowers and made mention of her during the last council meeting
"On behalf of our Community, I thank Tammy for her tireless efforts and the amazing passion and dedication to the Moree Plains," Cr Johnson said.
Tammy acknowledged how proud she was of the team and the Moree Tourism Board.
"No one can do this role alone, and over the years there have been many who have contributed to the success of Moree Tourism," she said.
"I would like to acknowledge the support of all our Board Members over the years there are so many, but I would like to make special mention of some very long-standing Board Members Katrina Humphries, Margi Kirkby, Michelle Gobbert, Nikki Griffiths, Julie Rushby and Matt Hayes".
"Special mention to the incredible team and staff we have worked with over the years some very special and incredible ambassadors of Moree Plains, who also share the same drive for highlighting this fabulous place we live.
"There have been many staff I've worked with and am forever grateful for their support and I'm proud to call my friends however a very special mention to some long-standing staff over the years Maddison Ashley Julie Ashley and of course my long time work partner Jaymie".
"Finally, the support and love given and shown by my very supportive family (husband) Jason, (children) Josh, Gabbie and Chloe, (mother) Gaye and (late father) Colin and brothers and their families."
Tammy is off to Brisbane to immerse herself in an exciting new role as the Industry Lead in major Tourism, Events and Sport.
