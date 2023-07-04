The launch of Council's inaugural Small Business Fund Pilot Program was a huge success with 20 applicants applying for a shared total of $20,000.
Moree Council aims to support and stimulate eligible small businesses and start-ups with a one-off grant of up to $5000.
The program was introduced to encourage and support the growth and success of small businesses within the Shire, providing funding support for a wide range of business development initiatives and enabling access to the resources needed to achieve positive business goals.
Council received applications from a number of diverse industries and we would like to congratulate the following recipients to fund the following projects and initiatives.
Council received a high interest for funds exceeding the original total program allocation of $20,000 which has solidified Council's future decision to budget for the program again in the 2023-24 Operational Plan and Budget.
It thanked all businesses who applied for the pilot program and encourages all small businesses and start-ups to apply in the 2023-24 financial year.
Council will advertise when the next round of funding will be available.
