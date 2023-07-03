Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Council

Council plan on where to spend vital funds on roads and works in its budget and operational plan.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated July 4 2023 - 1:33pm, first published July 3 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COUNCIL will spend $25 million in flood recovery works with a focus on improving local roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.