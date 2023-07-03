COUNCIL will spend $25 million in flood recovery works with a focus on improving local roads.
It will also spend $12.5 million to finish the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre as highlighted in its budget and operational plan.
The funding was revealed when the Moree Plains Shire Council released its budget for 2023-24 financial year.
It is budgeting a $430,704 surplus in 2023-24, with a breakdown of the surplus in the following funds, General Fund $188,632, Water Fund $35,332, Sewer Fund $206,740.
"With this budget surplus resulting from council's sound financial management, we are in a strong position to deliver priority projects in the coming years to cater for the planned exponential economic and social growth across the Moree Plains," Mayor Mark Johnson said.
"With record-level investment in rural roads, water infrastructure and significant improvements to much-loved community facilities, we are making our shire a more vibrant and desirable place to be.
"We also know a safe and reliable road network is critical for our community."
"That is why we have increased council-funded expenditure on the rural roads network by $1.1 million over the last two years (a 14 per cent increase), bringing the total up to $8.9 million, which is 17.85 per cent of general rates revenue.
"Council-funded rural road re-sheeting has increased by 40 per cent over the same period bringing the total up to $840,000 ($2.35 million including grant funding).
"In addition, council is spending $25 million in flood recovery works and $800,000 for its rural roads self-help program, so we can better support and partner with landholders to improve local roads."
There will be $86 million for capital and non-capital projects including $12.5 million to finish the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre; $500,000 for improving our village halls; $7.7 million towards our parks and sports fields across the shire; and $40,000 for a new Events Partnership Fund to help support local organisations to deliver community events.
Council's rates and charges will be increased to subsidise improvements to the shire's essential services.
Council has also adopted this year's general rate increase of 3.7 per cent which is set by IPART. This is less than the current CPI of seven per cent.
"In light of the fees and charges increase, I am pleased to announce that there will be no increase to entry fees to the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre (MAAC) while the facility is being upgraded," Cr Johnson said.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
