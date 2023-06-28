Pius X Aboriginal Corporation's longtime CEO, Donna Taylor, was honoured at a healthcare awards ceremony on Friday, June 23.
The Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network (HNECC PHN) 2023 Primary Care Quality and Innovation Awards were presented at Newcastle Town Hall, with healthcare workers from around northern NSW present.
Donna received the Primary Care Leader Award.
For 24 years Donna has been instrumental in the provision of specialist health practitioners to the local region.
Recognising the barriers in the community to see specialists, such as cost, travel and separation from family, Donna set herself the mission to entice specialists to come to Moree.
The first specialists were ear, nose and throat specialists in 2003 followed by a gynaecology service in 2005.
For both these visiting services, referrals come from as far afield as Tamworth, Scone and Coonabarabran.
Donna then enlisted the services of a rheumatologist and shortly afterwards ophthalmologists providing eye surgery in Moree.
Next was a cardiologist to provide ECHO's and stress tests. Other specialist services include psychiatry, paediatrics and the most recent, a neurologist.
Donna then went about providing Allied Health Professionals to service the community, enlisting a diabetes educator, a nutritionist, a podiatrist, and an audiologist.
Donna has had to source the funding to provide these services and to maintain them as bulkbilling services.
Donna is always thinking of ways to help the community whether it be an individual or a group either by health promotion or the provision of Health Professionals.
