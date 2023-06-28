Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Pius X Aboriginal Corporation CEO Donna Taylor wins at 2023 Primary Care Quality and Innovation Awards

By Newsroom
June 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Taylor with her award at the 2023 Primary Care Quality and Innovation Awards in Newcastle. Picture supplied
Donna Taylor with her award at the 2023 Primary Care Quality and Innovation Awards in Newcastle. Picture supplied

Pius X Aboriginal Corporation's longtime CEO, Donna Taylor, was honoured at a healthcare awards ceremony on Friday, June 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.