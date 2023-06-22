A GARAGE-rock band from New England have taken their music from the bush to the city as they grow in popularity.
Kicked-In Bickie Tin have grown up together in Moree with the band set for its first major tour around NSW and Queensland.
The band includes Shaun Mills on lead vocals and guitar, his cousin Zach Hauser on drums and backing vocals, plus their good mate John Fing on bass.
They have just released new single High Again which saw them chosen for the Unearthed Artist Pick of the Week on Triple J.
"We're pretty stoked, coming from a small town, any type of radio play is massive for us," Shaun said.
"We've surprised ourselves with what we've achieved in a small amount of time.
"Our manager James Deakin is almost like a fourth member of the band and he really pushes things along for us."
Two years ago the band became a three-piece ensemble after being a larger group with the lads determined to put Moree on the map.
The name Kicked in Bickie Tin came from a previous band member in 2016.
"It's a funny name that just stuck really," Shaun said.
"We've met people playing locally and our goal is to take the bush to the city."
The band strongly promotes mental health with the music shining a light on drug addiction and depression in rural areas.
"Moree has a stigma for a few of the wrong reasons, but we want to put it on the map for the live music scene," Zach said.
"Hopefully we can inspire younger kids or anyone for that matter to be able to come out and make music."
Shaun added: "We've noticed that it hasn't really been a very music-driven town, but there is enough talent here.
"We like to tackle mental health issues and things that people experience in country towns."
The band work locally as electricians and with GrainCorp.
"We all have serious jobs and this is what we throw everything into in our spare time," Zach said.
"It can be very challenging, but we are trying to see what we can conquer out there."
The band is influenced by Violent Soho with guitarist James Tidswell playing the new single on the Bay FM radio station in Queensland.
The Beddy Rays guitarist and vocalist Jackson Van Issum also gave them a shout out on air.
Kicked-in Bickie Tin will play a show at the Amaroo Tavern in Moree on July 1 where they will be supported by Nothing But Us and Pity Vincent.
Full tour dates:
22nd JUNE - The Brightside, BRISBANE w/ The Splints, Boys at the Back
24th June - Weedy Wonka's Winter Solstice, CHERRY CREEK
30th June - Tattersalls Hotel, NARRABRI w/ Nuffin Butta
1st July - Amaroo tavern, MOREE w/ Nuffin Butta, Pity Vincent
22 July - Greaser, BRISBANE w/ The Splints, Nuffin Butta
29 July - Lennox Hotel, LENNOX HEAD w/ TBA
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
