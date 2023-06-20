SCHOOLS across New England will receive funding under the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program.
Grants of up to $1000 will help build and develop hands-on environmental learning projects.
Schools around the region who are part of the program are based at Armidale, Guyra and Moree.
The Grace Lutheran Preschool at Moree are also part of the program.
This year, the program officially included First Nations perspectives projects for the first time.
The focus has been on expanding students' First Nations education and deepening their connection to Country.
Woolworths Moree Store Manager, Dean Grant, said: "Bringing the classroom to the great outdoors and encouraging kids to get hands-on with nature is always something we're excited to see, and we hope all of the schools across Moree will have fun working on their new projects."
With their projects up and running, Junior Landcare's online Learning Centre, supported by Woolworths, offers a range of free online resources to help students of all ages build their knowledge of biodiversity, sustainable food production, waste management and more.
Proud Wiradjuri man and First Nations educator for Junior Landcare, Adam Shipp said: "The knowledge from our Elders and ancestors that have come before us is extremely important to capture and keep alive.
"Our lands will be much healthier in doing so, and so I am delighted that a number of Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants will be funding First Nations perspectives projects this year.
"From creating a yarning circle to learning about bush tucker - these are valuable experiences that can help our kids gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of First Nations culture and knowledge systems."
Woolworths has contributed over $5 million to more than 4900 Junior Landcare projects across Australia and reaching more than 400,000 kids.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
