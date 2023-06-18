A teenager believed to be from Queensland has died after crashing into a power pole in northern NSW in the early hours of Sunday morning.
NSW Police said the incident occurred around midnight in Boggabilla, in Northern New England.
The 17-year-old driver died at the scene.
An 18-year-old male passenger was taken to Goondiwindi Hospital in Queensland, where he was treated for minor injuries.
Police say they were conducting patrols in the area at about 1am on Sunday, June 18, when they located a Ford Falcon that had crashed into a power pole.
"It's believed the teens had driven from Queensland shortly prior to the crash," police said.
New England Police District Officers have established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As investigations continue, police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
