Teenager dies after car crashes into power pole in Boggabilla

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 21 2023 - 2:25pm, first published June 18 2023 - 1:35pm
Police say a teenager has died after crashing into a power pole in Northern New England overnight. Picture file
A teenager believed to be from Queensland has died after crashing into a power pole in northern NSW in the early hours of Sunday morning.

