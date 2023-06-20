Friday, June 2 saw Bellata Public School students travel to Moree to compete in the annual quad sports.
Quad sports is an athletics carnival between four local small schools - Bellata Public, Rowena Public, Bullarah Public and Mallala Public Schools.
This year was Malawa's turn to host the event on what turned out to be a warm sunny day.
All students participated well and competed in 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m running races and well as long jump, high jump, shot put and discus. Finishing the day with relay events for the students.
Bellata students come away with some very pleasing results and many ribbons.
Junior girl champion was Amelia Lowien, junior boy champion Max Eather, junior boy runner up Owen Eather and Tori Cross was 11-year-old girls' champion
The overall point score for the day is calculated on a handicap system, with the total points for each school being divided by the number of students enrolled.
Based on this system Mallala Public school took home the trophy this year with Roweena coming second, Bellata third and Bullarah fourth.
Congratulations to all staff and students on a very successful day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.