MOREE Boars continued their unbeaten season in dominating fashion at home on Boughton Oval on Sunday with an 80-18 WEG Tooheys Group 4 first grade win over win-less Narrabri.
The struggling Blues tried hard and started well but couldn't hold out the Boars as they took control, racing in 14 tries.
Brilliant little fullback Adrian Smith was on song again, crossing for four tries and kicking 12 goals in a 40-point haul.
He has now scored 18 tries for the season and joined teammate and hard-running centre William Baker, who scored twice today, at the top of the Group 4 first grade tryscoring table.
His 40 points also took him to 190 for the season, almost 100 ahead of his nearest rival, Boggabri's Robert Doolan, who has 94 points from seven tries and 33 goals.
Smith's brilliance has also opened up a huge lead on the Group 4 best and fairest table.
He polled the three points in the win over Narrabri taking him to 20 points, 10 ahead of Werris Creek's Riley Leonard.
Moree captain-coach Michael Watton thought Smith was one of his best too.
"Brenton (Cochrane) was great around the middle, so too was Bobby (Smith)," Watton told Group 4 Media.
"Jamie Sampson was electric."
He said the Boars were still in long weekend mode.
"It took us a little while to get going," he said.
"But when we put back-to-back sets together I was pretty happy with the way we played.
"I do feel sorry for Josh (Narrabri captain-coach Josh Trindall). They tried hard but they couldn't go with us when we turned the nozzle up."
Narrabri hooker Aiden Butcher was crafty for the Blues and scored two good tries while Josh Trindall tried to inspire his side.
Moree's unbeaten season has seen the side reap both the highest points as well as letting in the least.
WEG TOOHEYS GROUP 4 FIRST GRADE TABLE: Moree 18 (454-163), Werris Creek 14 (319-192), Dungowan 12 (334-175), North Tamworth 10 (242-184), Kootingal 8 (264-252), Boggabri 8 (252-306), Gunnedah 2 (154-352), Narrabri 0 (168-554).
First Grade: MOREE 80 (Adrian Smith 4, William Baker 2, Brenton Cochrane 2, Caleb Binge 2, Joe Wade, Zac Sampson, Aaron Robinson, Peter Watton tries, Smith 12gls) d NARRABRI 18 (Aiden Butcher 2, Kalab McMillan-Bassett tries, Josh Trindall 3gls) WEG TOOHEYS G4 B&F: 3 Adrian Smith (M), 2 Brenton Cochrane (M), 1 Aiden Butcher (Narr).
