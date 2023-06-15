Hard-working Robinson a key player in the Boars' success

HE doesn't figure in all the tryscoring or pointscoring tables and has just the one point in the Group 4 best and fairest award.
However, Aaron Robinson does figure in the pain department.
Big time. As in inflicting pain on rival forwards, backs or whosoever gets in the road.
The man nicknamed Bigfoot is one of the hardest and best tacklers in the competition. Maybe the hardest-hitting for sure.
Club president Todd Mitchell said many at Moree regard him as the "best hitter" the club has seen for a long time.
"He works hard," Mitchell said.
"Hits hard. 99 per cent of people out here rate him the best."
Aaron was once a winger.
A young 16 and 17-year-old playing first grade in the outside backs for the Boars.
He laughs at the memory of that playing under coaches such as the late "Poey" Raveneau and Trevor Tighe.
"Vids (Kootingal prop Chris Vidler) and I were the centres for the Group 4 Under 18s," he recently told G4 Media.
Playing the game took him to Queensland where he played on the Sunshine and Gold Coasts for a number of years before returning home where the 36-year-old now works as a teacher's aide at Moree High.
While he is 36 he is just as keen as he was in his teenage days and even more in the middle of the park where he gets to whack all and sundry daring to run the ball in tight.
"Love it tough," he said.
"And I feel good," he said of a body that he puts through plenty of tough physical strain each and every game.
Club president Todd Mitchell is in awe of his efforts.
"He's got such a big motor," he said of Robinson while also offering a few wise words as to why the Boars are travelling so well in their unbeaten season.
"No one's getting carried away," Mitchell added.
"They are all doing their job."
That the Boars have come through a tough month has been impressive too.
"We have had three big trips away to Dungowan, North Tamworth and Kootingal and a home game against Boggabri and won all four," Mitchell said.
"We've got a good run at home in the second round now with a big away game at Werris Creek. If we can win that we might be able to secure a major semi at home. That would be massive for us."
Mitchell also has time for the Boars little fullback, Adrian Smith.
"He's a special talent," he said.
And for Robinson who will continue to be a leader for the Boars in a quest for another premiership.
WESTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP TOOHEYS GROUP 4 BEST & FAIREST AWARD
All tables are unofficial and compiled by Group 4 Media.
FIRST GRADE
17: Adrian Smith (Moree).
10: Riley Leonard (Werris Creek).
9: Chris Vidler (Kootingal).
8: Mitch Doring (Dungowan).
7: Brenton Cochrane (M), Jack Cameron (D).
6: Dalton Desmond-Walker, Mitch Sheridan (North Tamworth), Kurt Hartmann (K), Lincon Smith (Gunnedah).
5: Thomas Browne, Isaah Millgate (WC), Matt Gillham, Kaylan Murray (Boggabri), Scott Blanch (NT).
4: Trent Taylor (D), Jamie Sampson (M), Dylan Lake, Nic Millar (B), Jeff Harvey, Kalab McMillan (Narrabri), Beau Parry (WC).
THIS WEEK
Round 9 - June 17/18
Saturday, June 17 - Boggabri v Werris Creek (Jubilee Oval, Boggabri), North Tamworth v Kootingal (Jack Woolaston Oval, North Tamworth),
Sunday, June 18: Gunnedah v Dungowan (Kitchener Park, Gunnedah), Moree v Narrabri (Boughton Oval, Moree).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.