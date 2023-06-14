DESPITE delays and hidden additional works, upgrades at the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre continue to progress.
So far, the myrtha skin/panelling which had been used as a waterproofing membrane within the existing pools has been completely removed from the wellness and active pools.
A complete reinforced concrete structure will replace the myrtha structure.
READ ALSO:
All existing plumbing and electrical services will be retested and replaced if required.
The concrete flooring has been poured and fully reinforced for the new seats and scum gutter (pool grate).
The wet deck system will be implemented to aid with the filtration of the pools.
The kids splash pad area has been removed and replaced with astro turf.
Council is aiming to have the active pool completed in August.
They have reached out to individual pool builders to gauge interest in responding to a tender for the reconstruction of the 50m pool.
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay will be coming to Inverell on Wednesday, June 28.
Legacy is celebrating 100 years of service and one of the centenary events is the torch relay.
The relay will run on the Kurrajong's Memorial on Glen Innes Road and travel past the schools and through the Inverell CBD before finishing at the Legacy Units across the road from the RSM.
It will start at 10am with speeches and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
It will finish with the lighting of a cauldron and the opening of the Legacy Memorial at about 1pm.
The torch will also visit Armidale on July 2.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.