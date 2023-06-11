Moree Champion
Whittaker's Lagoon a 'living classroom' for Moree students

Updated June 14 2023 - 4:38pm, first published June 12 2023 - 9:50am
Whittaker's Lagoon in Moree, a culturally significant site for the Gomeroi/Kamilaroi people, has been transformed into a unique "living classroom" for high school students to learn about the environment and traditional ways of caring for Country.

