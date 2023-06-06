MOREE agronomist Kate Lumber has been recognised among the top names in the Australian cotton industry.
Ms Lumber will attend the Cotton Australia major awards night at Toowoomba in August.
The 29-year-old has been nominated as one of three finalists for the Young Cotton Achiever of the Year Award.
"To be nominated by your peers and to be considered a leader among young people in the industry is really exciting," Ms Lumber said.
"Something like this puts a big spotlight on what you're doing, which can be a bit nerve-racking, but it's nice to be recognised for your passion and drive."
After attending the University of New England in Armidale, she worked as an agronomist in Moree for four years, then headed down to the Liverpool Plains.
She returned to Moree and joined Poole Ag Consulting two years ago.
Ms Lumber has been part of the cotton growing industry since 2012.
Her work now involves management of a crop, and the ability to actively manage water, nutrients, insects and disease.
She enjoys keeping busy in an industry where she can learn as much from growers on the ground as she can in the office.
"It's boots in the paddock six days a week during the season," she said.
"I fell in love with the lifestyle, I enjoy being out on farms and agronomy has been a really good fit for me.
"I want to continue to hone my craft and I'm fortunate to work for a very innovative and progressive business.
"It's a good mix of paddock and people, looking at the science behind it while interacting with the growers in the industry."
She said there is an influx of youth locally who are gaining knowledge in the Young Aggies group at Moree.
They focus on attracting and retaining the next generation of young professionals.
Part of being involved in the group allows her to share her experiences and she hopes to "pass the torch" as she continues to grow in confidence.
"Moree has always been known as a premier cotton growing location, we're very fortunate we get warm summers which for irrigated cotton is exactly what you want," she said.
Cotton Australia chief executive Adam Kay said there has been an outstanding response to the call for nominations.
"Once again, the depth of skill and talent, and the diversity of experience has featured in an awards field that is as impressive as it is varied," he said.
"I am pleased to say that some of the brightest up and coming industry stakeholders are among the nominees for the Young Cotton Achiever of the Year Award."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
