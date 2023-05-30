New outdoor space at Moree Community College a 'refreshing update'

MOREE'S Northern Inland Community College has a brand new pergola thanks to a $15,000 state government grant.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced the grant last week to update the existing outdoor area for staff and students.
Mr Marshall said the grant covered the cost to replace the roof, stabilise flooring and create a safe and weatherproof outdoor space for training.
"This is another terrific expansion and enhancement of the Moree Community College," Mr Marshall said.
"The new pergola is an important social meeting point for staff, students and community members - and a refreshing update as the old space was unusable.
"Congratulations to the Moree Community College team on not only securing the funding, but also in spending it wisely to get great value and quality finished product that really enhances the facility."
Community College Northern Inland executive officer Alison Heagney said the organisation was grateful for the funding.
"The outdoor amenity is really important in Moree for the adults that come to the college wanting fresh air and a place to meet up and for staff and have breaks," Ms Heagney said.
"Since 2019, the college has refurbished the premises with the latest round of work completing the upgrade of the outside space via the Community Building Partnerships grant from NSW government.
"The essential upgrade demonstrates the value we place on our students by providing a safe outdoor area for our learners, improved air quality into the kitchen and allows for outdoor, undercover classes.
"The enhancement of the outdoor space allows us to accommodate more students, provide weather protection and ensure a WH&S compliant environment that will support learning engagement."
Moree company NJ Cobb Construction was engaged to undertake the refurbishment of the area and the upgrade was completed in March this year.
For more details on courses available through Community College Northern Inland, visit ccni.nsw.edu.au or call the Moree campus on 6751 6196.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.