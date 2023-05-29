Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Crash Investigation Unit charges woman after Newell Highway crash near Moree

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:47pm, first published May 29 2023 - 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multiple ambulances and the Westpac chopper at the crash site on the Newell Highway, north of Moree, on the morning of March 6. Picture supplied
Multiple ambulances and the Westpac chopper at the crash site on the Newell Highway, north of Moree, on the morning of March 6. Picture supplied

CRASH investigators from Tamworth have charged a woman after a serious crash injured two adults and four children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.