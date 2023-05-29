CRASH investigators from Tamworth have charged a woman after a serious crash injured two adults and four children.
The 68-year-old woman from Victoria was questioned by investigators and charged with a raft of offences stemming from the crash at a road works stop on the Newell Highway north of Moree, on the morning of March 6.
A 28-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat of a Ford Territory, as well as a man aged in his late 70s who was behind the wheel of the Toyota Landcruiser, were seriously injured and both spent weeks in hospital recovering.
Police allege the woman driving the Ford Territory slammed into the back of the Toyota, which had stopped at the road works at Tulloona, near Murrays Rd.
The impact crushed and trapped the front passenger, and injured four children in the Territory, as well as the driver.
The 28-year-old was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious head and facial injuries.
The children and the driver were taken to Moree hospital, and later released. The man suffered a broken neck and underwent surgery in a Queensland hospital.
The 68-year-old woman was charged with a string of offences including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm; negligent driving; driving with passengers aged over four not restrained properly.
The woman was served a notice to front court in Moree in July.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
