How could someone carrying a loaded shotgun be put back out on the street?
That was the question state MP Adam Marshall said the community was asking after police arrested a man in Moree who was then granted bail.
The MP spoke in state parliament on Tuesday, May 23, to take aim at a magistrate covering local court in Inverell and Moree.
In his speech in the Legislative Assembly Mr Marshall raised the serious concerns being expressed to him by local community members, councils and police about the "limp-wristed approach" of the local court to repeat and serious offenders in the last 12 months.
He highlighted one example, which he said occurred recently in Moree when police arrested a man who he said was carrying a loaded shotgun with 24 cartridges.
"That gentleman was put before the Local Court in Moree and was bailed - out in the community after brandishing a fully loaded shotgun," Mr Marshall said.
"Unsurprisingly, the police had to recapture that person because he breached the bail conditions that night.
"He was re-arrested, but instead the police decided to take him to Armidale to put him before a different magistrate.
"One can understand why the community would say, 'What the hell is going on here? How can someone carrying a loaded shotgun with 24 cartridges be put back out on the streets after the police have done their good work, arrested them and tried to remove them from the community?'," he said.
Mr Marshall said he met with the Minister for Police in Parliament to raise concerns and has a meeting lined up with the Attorney General to press for changes to be made quickly.
"I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that our Local Court applies the law and reflects community standards," Mr Marshall said.
"If the local Magistrate chooses not to then the Chief Magistrate of the Local Court should move them on.
"Something has to change before we see one of these repeat offenders cause the loss of an innocent life," he said.
