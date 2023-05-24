A LATE-night fire that destroyed one home and damaged another is under investigation to determine if it was deliberately lit.
The fire erupted shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, May 23, and quickly engulfed the single level home in Adelaide Street in Moree.
A triple zero call alerted Fire and Rescue NSW crews who arrived to find the home well alight about 10.15pm.
The flames - which were seen leaping high into the air - quickly spread, and damaged a neighbouring home.
The Moree Rural Fire Service (RFS) were also called to backup crews and quickly got to work.
"The high intensity of the fire posed a significant risk to nearby properties which crews managed to contain quickly," an RFS spokesperson said.
"Unfortunately the house was completely destroyed with nearby buildings sustaining only minor damage."
No one was home at the time of the fire, and police believe the house was empty.
Police said no one was injured but it is being treated as suspicious.
Once the last hot spots were doused, the location was declared a crime scene with investigators called in to probe what and who sparked the fire.
"Officers attached to New England Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed to the Leader.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Moree Police on 02 6757 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
