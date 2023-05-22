The most lucrative photography prize in Australia is now open - offering $25,000 for a rural photographer and also $2,500 for a student prize.
Galah magazine's regional photography prize is expected to have big impact on the careers of photographers living in regional Australia.
Critically acclaimed Blue Mountains photo media artist Tamara Dean joins the judging panel along with Susi Muddiman, director of the Tweed regional gallery and Margaret Olley art centre in Murwillumbah and Galah's art director Fiona Bateman.
Ms Dean said living in regional Australia can feel quite isolating, particularly in terms of feeling connected to the contemporary art world.
"Yet, away from the distractions of urban life, the isolation and regional/rural environment can also allow for immense creative inspiration and productivity," Ms Dean said.
"A photography prize such as this offers an artist who may otherwise sit on the outskirts the ability to be elevated, and importantly, be seen and heard.
"A significant prize of $25,000 is a huge motivator to create and put your best work forward, contributing to shaping the photography of our time."
The judging panel will choose approximately 40 finalists across two photography categories: an open category and a student category (for Year 11 & 12 students). One winner will be announced for each category.
Entries close at midnight on Monday August 14 - make sure you enter here and take a chance in being crowned the next big regional photographer.
