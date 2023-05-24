Adam Marshall has asked the NSW attorney general when the the 184-year-old Warialda Courthouse will be re-opened.
The Northern Tablelands MP placed a formal question on the notice paper in State Parliament on Tuesday.
The courthouse was suddenly closed in mid-2019 for "essential building maintenance and repair work", which was completed in 2022, but as yet, no announcement had been made about its re-opening.
"I have asked the Attorney General to provide me and the community with a re-opening date for the Warialda Courthouse," Mr Marshall said.
Without warning, lcal Court sittings were suspended in 2019 and the current arrangement is for local matters to be heard in the Inverell Courthouse.
Mr Marshall said that arrangement had been enormously inconvenient for everyone involved in the judicial process.
"It's my understanding that all building and repair works have been completed, which included updating emergency exits, improving accessibility and heritage repair work such as painting of front ramps, landings and handrails," he said.
Mr Marshall said that the government had not made a final decision about the operational status of the Warialda Courthouse, which he said was not good enough.
"The state's taxpayers have forked out to see the historic building repaired and now the community is demanding its re-opening, to allow the Local Court to sit to once again in Warialda," Mr Marshall said.
"There is no logic and repairing the courthouse and then declining to re-open it - Warialda deserves to have its Local Court back.
Mr Marshall has received correspondence from the Warialda Historical Society and the Warialda Business Chamber, which feel outraged the iconic heritage building is still closed.
"The building has historical significance for the Warialda community which dates back to 1839 when the first Magistrate in the region was appointed," he said.
"I hope common sense will prevail here and the courthouse will be shortly re-opened.
"I look forward to the Attorney General formally confirming a date for the re-opening and resumption of the Local Court.
"I'll keep applying the pressure and won't rest until Warialda gets its courthouse back."
The Attorney General now has 35 calendar days to respond in writing to the Parliament to Mr Marshall's question.
