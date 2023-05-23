Moree Champion
Rugby league: Moree Boars continue their strong start

By Geoff Newling
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:15pm
Boars fullback Adrian Smith scored 24 points against Boggabri. Picture supplied.
MOREE Boars produced a "much better performance" when they overwhelmed Boggabri 56-22 in Sunday's WEG Tooheys Group 4 first grade clash at Boughton Oval, Moree.

