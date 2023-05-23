MOREE Boars produced a "much better performance" when they overwhelmed Boggabri 56-22 in Sunday's WEG Tooheys Group 4 first grade clash at Boughton Oval, Moree.
The Boars were clinical, scoring 11 tries and punishing the Roos every time they made a mistake.
Little fullback, Adrian Smith, was at his best again scoring three of the 11 tries and kicking six goals for a 24-point haul.
He was already a runaway leader in the G4 pointscoring table and added to his already huge haul with another pulsating display that also earned him the three points in the WEG Tooheys G4 B&F Award.
He had plenty of helpers too.
"Yeah Bobby (Smith) was great again," Boars captain-coach Michael Watton told G4 Media after the game.
"Having Jamie (Sampson) back was great too, he had a blinder. And Brenton (Cochrane) was fantastic but it was a real team performance. A much better performance than last week.
"We addressed a few issues from last week this week and how we could have done s a few things better.
"I thought we started off a little complacently but once we concentrated on what we were doing it was much better and more clinical."
He thought Adrian Smith's three-point B&F award was merited.
"Just the work he does around the middle and the momentum he gives us, he's second to none," Michael Watton said.
Prop Luke Hetherington also earned plenty of praise from the Boar captain-coach too.
Not only did he provide much of the hard work in the middle but he also ran down a Boggabri winger in a brilliant 60m chase.
The Boars travel to Jack Woolaston Oval this week to face reigning premiers North Tamworth.
MOREE 56 (Adrian Smith 3, William Baker, Jamie Sampson, Michael Watton, Luke Hetherington, Brett Wright, Brenton Cochrane, Shannon Hippi, Caleb Binge tries, Smith 6gls) d BOGGABRI 22 (Andrew Wallace, Nic Millar, Matt Avendano, Shaun Donnan tries, Robert Doolan 3gls). WEG TOOHEYS G4 B&F: 3 Adrian Smith (M), 2 Luke Hetherington (M), 1 Kaylan Murray (B).
