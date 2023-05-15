Moree will cement itself as a tourist hotspot following an announcement on Monday of funding to install two new electric vehicle charging stations in the town.
A $9668 NSW Electric Vehicle Destination Grant has been provided to Moree Plains Shire Council.
It will add two additional charging stations in the community to cater for increased numbers of motorists with EVs travelling up and down the Newell Highway.
The funding was announced by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.
"The aim is to entice more of the growing numbers of tourists driving electric vehicles to stop in Moree for a break and hopefully to stay a day or two - utilising these new charging stations," Mr Marshall said.
With the addition of the two new stations, Moree will have three public EV charging points, with the existing one in the public carpark near Coles Supermarket.
"This puts Moree well in front of most rural communities catering for those driving EVs, which makes sense given its prime location along the Newell - one of the busiest stretches of road in the whole state," Mr Marshall said.
Moree Plains Shire Council will decide where the new charging stations will be placed.
"Motorists will be able to stop off, plug in and recharge their vehicles in an easy and hassle-free way," Mr Marshall said.
"While they wait for their vehicle to charge, travellers will be able to stroll down through the CBD and spend some time in some of the wonderful shops and cafes.
"We want people to stop off or stay over in Moree, allowing them to explore the town while charging their EV, helping fuel local investment and job creation."
The MP congratulated council on securing the funds and having a clear vision for making the town as attractive as possible for EV owners.
"I think this is a wonderful initiative by council and should put Moree on the front foot in attracting EV drivers to stop in the community and spend their money," he said.
The May 15 announcement follows a rollout of EV charging stations in Armidale, Tenterfield, and Glen Innes.
