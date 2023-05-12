Following an extensive recruitment process, Moree Plains Shire Council has hired a new general manager.
Kelvin Tytherleigh, who has been Chief Executive Officer of Hinchinbrook Shire Council in Far North Queensland for three years, was appointed at an extraordinary meeting on Friday, May 12.
The new general manager will start in mid-June for a period of five years.
READ ALSO:
"Council is looking forward to working with Kelvin, in this important role as general manager and utilising his expertise," Mayor Mark Johnson said.
"My fellow councillors and I would like to thank our current general manager, Nick Tobin for all his hard work and leadership while he undertook the 12-month placement as General Manager for council.
He comes qualified with several tertiary qualifications including a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and has worked for several local councils in Queensland over the last 15 years.
Married to Anne, together they have three children and two grandchildren.
"I am delighted to join the Moree team; Anne and I cannot wait to move to Moree and become part of the community," Mr Tytherleigh.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.