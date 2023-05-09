Moree Champion
Rugby league: Moree Boars recover from poor first 40 to win

By Geoff Newling
Updated May 9 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 6:03pm
The game was played under lights at Boughton Oval. Picture by Werris Creek Magpies RLFC Facebook
The Moree Boars rallied from a poor first-half to produce a brilliant second stanza to beat Werris Creek Magpies 42-16 in their Wests Entertainment Group Tooheys Group 4 first grade clash at Boughton Oval, Moree on Saturday night.

