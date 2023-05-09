The Moree Boars rallied from a poor first-half to produce a brilliant second stanza to beat Werris Creek Magpies 42-16 in their Wests Entertainment Group Tooheys Group 4 first grade clash at Boughton Oval, Moree on Saturday night.
While Boars captain-coach Michael Watton thought it a poor first half the home side still led 14-12 but they shifted up a few gears in the second 40 minutes for an emphatic win.
"I was really disappointed with that first half," Michael Watton told G4 Media.
"I thought we were poor. We spoke about it at halftime, how we needed to be better. And we were. The boys listened and responded real well.
"We got back to what works for us, upped the tempo and played real fast.
"We also ran with more intent. Once we did all that we put on some points."
Watton thought the Boar forwards, led by frontrowers Luke Hetherington and Daniel Jobson were outstanding.
"Willie Baker was great and scored three good tries. Brenton was great around the middle too," he said of lock Brenton Cochrane.
"You wouldn't have fed us in the first half but I was really pleased with the way they responded in the second."
The Boars finished with one casualty. Secondrower Brent McDonald suffered a hamstring injury but it is not known how serious that will be as the Boars prepare for a trip to Dungowan this Sunday.
MOREE 42 (William Baker 3, Jake Tighe 2, Adrian Smith, Jason Saunders, Michael Watton tries, Smith 5gls) d WERRIS CREEK 16 (Kieran Williams 2, Riley Leonard, Cody Parry tries). WEG Tooheys G4 B&F: 3 Adrian Smith (M), 2 Isaah Millgate (WC), 1 Luke Hetherington (M).
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.